Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after scoring 10th goal of the season in Genk 3-2 win against Gent 

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil is delighted to have hit double figures this season for Genk in the Jupiler Pro League.

The 24-year-old scored his 10th goal of the season as Genk defeated Gent 3-2 at the Ghelamco Arena.

Paintsil has scored in each of the last three league matches, taking his tally in the season to 10 goals and 10 assists in 20 appearances.

The former Tema Youth winger was also named the Man of the match in that five-goal thriller.

"Solid team performance last night, Thank God for number 10, Eyes on the next hurdle", the Ghana international shared on his social media handle.