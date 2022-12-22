Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after scoring in Genk's win over Anderlecht in Belgian Cup 

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil admits the game against Anderlecht was tough as they managed to secure 1-0 win against their arch-rivals in the Round of 16 of the Belgian Cup on Wednesday.

Paintsil scored the match winner in the first half of extra time to see Genk progress to the quarter-finals of the Belgian Cup.

"They gave us a really hard time. We knew that we were going to play against a different Anderlecht than in November. In the first half they secured us well. But we knew that there was room in the backs of the two central defenders,” the 24-year-old told reporters after the game.

"With Samatta there, we went for the long ball on Heynen and he then tried to play through. That worked out wonderfully. Samatta was indeed offside, but I shouted that I was coming and that he had to stay off the ball.", he added.

Paintsil continues with his impressive form this season with six goals, six assists in 14 appearances.