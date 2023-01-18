Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after scoring in Genk's win over Westerlo 

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has reacted to scoring his seventh goal of the season against Westerlo on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is in fine form this season scoring in Genk's 3-2 win over Westerlo at the Het Kuipje stadium.

The visitors started the game strongly after Paintsil found Outtara Mohammed, who broke the deadlock after seven minutes.

Paintsil went from provider to scorer as he doubled the lead with a curling finish.

However, the hosts responded swiftly after the break, scoring in the space of two minutes to level the scores. Maxim de Cuyper halved the deficit from the spot before Thomas Van den Keybus made it 2-2 in the 55th minute.

Paintsil produced magic again after serving Daniel Munoz with the assist for the winner.

"Perfect Night", the Ghana international shared in a post.

The Black Stars winger has now scored seven goals and registered 10 assists in 17 appearances in the Belgium pro league.