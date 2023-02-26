Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after scoring on injury comeback in Genk's big win

Winger Joseph Paintsil has shared his excitement after making an injury comeback in Genk's victory over KV Oostende.

The 25-year-old scored his 11th goal of the Belgium Pro League this season as Genk strolled into the play-offs with a 3-0 win at the Cegeka Arena.

"It feels good to be back on the score sheet! Important 3 points to get into the play-offs. Come on Genkies," an excited Paintsil wrote on social media after the game.

Genk were rewarded after a strong start with the opening goal of the game from Daniel Munoz in the ninth minute.

Mbwana Samatta increased the lead for Genk in the 41st minute as the home side went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Paintsil scored the third goal of the game in the second half to seal the win for the league leaders.

The Ghana international has now scored 11 goals in 23 appearances with 10 assists this season.

Paintsil Is currently in contention for Genk’s Player of the Season due to his impressive performances.