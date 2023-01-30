Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts to Genk's big win over Seraing 

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has reacted to his eighth goal of the campaign this season for Genk in the Jupiler Pro League against Seraing.

The 24-year-old continued with his fine form as he scored in Genk's 4-0 win against Seraing on Sunday night.

The Smurfs were up and running as early as the 7th minute with Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu hitting the back of the net for the opening goal by converting a penalty kick.

Midfielder Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye doubled the lead for Genk moments later with Morocco teenager Bilal El Khannous assisting him.

Onuachu scored again in the 60th minute to take his total count of the campaign to 16 goals. He was assisted by Ndayishimiye.

Paintsil got his name on the score sheet after scoring a fabulous goal four minutes later to seal the massive victory for the league leaders.

"What a night ! Thank God for goal number 8 We keep pushing", Paintsil reacted in a post

Paintsil is having an impeccable time in the Belgian top tier this campaign having scored 8 goals and providing 10 assists in 18 appearances so far.