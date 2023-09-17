Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts to Genk's win over Union St. Gilloise 

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil is delighted with Genk's win over Union St. Gilloise in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

Genl returned to winning ways after drawing in their last two matches against Anderlecht and Charleroi.

Painstil who received a knock in Genk's last game made a return to the pitch despite being ruled out for Ghana's games in the international break.

Joseph Paintsil was included in the starting lineup at the Stade Joseph Mariën but was substituted after 58 minutes.

The Ghana international provided an assist to help his side secure a 2-0 win in this fixture.

'Back to winning ways', the 25-year-old shared on his social media pages.

Joseph Paintsil has made three assists after six appearances in the league this season for Genk.