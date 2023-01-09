Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil registers two assists in Genk's win over Club Brugge 

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil continued with his fine form for Genk against Club Brugge KV in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old registered two assists to help Genk come from behind to beat rivals Club Brugge 3-1 on match day 19.

Hans Vanaken scored in the 21st minute to put Club Brugge in the lead before Genk equalized through Carlos Cuesta with an assist from Joseph Paintsil in the 25th minute.

The two teams went into the break with the game tied up at 1-1.

After recess, Pantsil made another goal contribution in the 67th minute with an assist to Paul Onuachu who increased lead for Genk.

Bryan Heynen sealed the win for Genk with the third goal of the game in the 81st minute.

Ghana duo Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge as they lost to Joseph Paintsil's Genk side.

Paintsil has been impressive this season for Genk scoring six goals in 16 appearances and increasing his assist tally to eight for the season.