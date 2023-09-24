Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil rescues point for KRC Genk in six-goal thriller against Sint-Truiden

Joseph Paintsil completed a remarkable comeback for KRC Genk after scoring late to secure a point for the Belgium giants against Sint-Truiden.

The Ghana international netted with five minutes remaining as Genk fought back from 3-0 to draw 3-3 at the Cegeka Arena.

A six minute hat-trick in the first-half from Aboubakry Koita left Genk heading into the break three goals down.

However, Bilal El Khannouss pulled one back on the hour mark to begin a strong comeback from the host.

Ten minutes later Nigerian forward Toluwalase Arokodare reduced the deficit with Genk's second of the game before Painstil grabbed the equalizer with five minutes remaining.

Paintsil has now scored three goals in six league games this season as he continues his incredible run from the last campaign.

The 25-year-old was close to leaving Genk in the summer transfer window after Southampton, Leeds United and Burnley all showed interest in his services.