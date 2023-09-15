Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil resumes training after missing CAR clash due to injury

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has recovered from the injury that kept him out of Ghana's game against the Central African Republic and Liberia during the international break.

The 25-year-old was excused from the team after arriving in camp with a minor knock. He made a quick return to Belgium for further tests as the Black Stars took precautions in preventing him aggravate the injury.

Paintsil resumed training at Genk this week as he prepares for the resumption of the Belgium Pro League following the end of the international break.

Genk will travel to Union Saint Gilloise on Saturday with hopes of turning around their campaign after a slow start to the season.

Paintsil came close to leaving Genk in the summer transfer window after talks with Leeds United, Southampton and Burnley.

The pacy winger remains a key figure at Genk, having playing a pivotal role for the club last season, making a 30 goal contribution.