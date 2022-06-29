VIDEO: Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil resumes training as preseason gets underway 

Ghana midfielder Joseph Paintsil is getting in shape ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

The Genk midfielder was recently in Ghana for holidays and also took part in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with the Black Stars.

Paintsil was also involved in some philanthropic works by donating to his boyhood club Ajax Fadama.

The former Tema Youth winger is back from the break and has resumed training activities for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old is expected to join Genk's team for the preseason.

Paintsil scored three goals with two assists after making 28 appearances for Genk in the 2021/22 season.

He was also part of Ghana's team that qualified for the 2022 World Cup after beating Nigeria via the away goal rule in the playoff.