Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil says Genk are favourites for Belgium league title

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil has confessed that his team KRC Genk are the side to beat in the championship playoff of the 2022/23 Belgian Pro League title.

The Belgian giants finished on top of the table with 75 points at the end of the regular season securing a place in next season's UEFA Champions League but will have to compete with the three other best teams for the ultimate as demanded by the regulations of the football association.

The playoffs are scheduled to kickstart on Sunday when KRC Genk engages familiar rivals Club Brugge on Sunday at the Cegeka Arena.

Speaking ahead of the game, Paintsil tipped his team to continue with their form until the end.

"We are favorites," he said.

“We feel like we already have something but what we have now is not what we are looking for. Because being on top of the league for so many months and giving it out these few weeks is going to be really disappointing for us,” he added.

Paintsil has been involved in the most goals in the Belgian top flight, scoring 14 goals and setting up 12 more for teammates.