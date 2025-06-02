Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil scores first goal of the season to inspire LA Galaxy to victory over Real Salt Lake

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil was on the scoresheet for LA Galaxy for the first time this season when the side defeated Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

The Black Stars winger started and played for 71 minutes as his outfit cruised to a 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake in the round 17 fixture. Painstil was outstanding for LA Galaxy, contributing to his outfits’ victory over their opponent at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA Galaxy opened the scoring through Lucas Sanabria in the 17th-minute mark as the host went to the halftime break with the advantage.

The host continued their dominance in the match, with the Ghana international netting the second goal in the 55th-minute to cement victory for the host in a high-stake clash at the weekend.

Paintsil was replaced in the 71st-minute by Elijah Wynder after contributing his quota to the club in the match.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian winger has one goal and an assist in 10 appearances in the Major League Soccer this campaign.

Having ended his goal drought, the enterprising attacker will be hoping to maintain momentum in subsequent matches.