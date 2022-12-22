Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil scores match winner to send Genk through to Belgian Cup quarter-finals

Ghana international winger Joseph Paintsil shined again for KRC Genk after propelling them to the quarter-finals of the Belgian Cup on Wednesday night.

Paintsil got the match-winner for Genk as they beat rivals RSC Anderlecht 1-0 after extra time at the Cegeka Arena in a Round of 16 fixture.

In-form Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu was the first to find the back of the net in the 55th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Genk young goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoort made a brilliant save to deny Anderlecht the opener in the 70th minute.

The match was goalless after regular time and headed to extra time.

Paintsil latched on to a pass inside the box to fire home a perfect strike to finally get the breakthrough for the home side just five minutes into the first period of extra time.

The 95th-minute strike by the Ghanaian forward was enough to send Genk through to the next round of the Belgian Cup.

Paintsil has been in superb form for Genk this season having scored 8 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions and providing 6 assists in the process.