Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil shines again with another goal in Genk draw at Cercle Brugge

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil continued his blistering form in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League when he scored again when KRC Genk drew away with Cercle Brugge KSV on Friday night.

The 25-year-old winger extended his goals tally in the season to 12 after getting the equaliser for Genk in their 1-1 stalemate against Cercle at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

The home side took the lead in the matchday 30 fixture through Japan international forward Ayase Ueda who scored a one-on-one situation five minutes from recess.

Paintsil levelled matters for the league leaders nine minutes into the second half when he scored a brilliant goal after receiving a precise pass from Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta.

Genk continue to lead the league standings despite the draw against Cercle. They have now opened a six-point gap between them and second-placed side Royale Union SG.

Ghanaian young midfielder Abu Francis played 86 minutes of the match for Cercle before he was replaced by Belgian midfielder Charles Vanhoutte.

Paintsil has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists after 26 appearances in the Belgian top-tier this campaign. He is four goals behind the leading top scorer.