Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil shows appreciation to fans despite missing out on trophy

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has praised Genk fans for their unwavering support despite a disappointing end to the season.

Genk lost the Belgium Jupiler Pro League to Royal Antwerp after giving away a lead in stoppage time. They were on the verge of clinching the title with a 2-1 win but Toby Alderweireld scored in the dying embers of the game to change the story to an unwanted end to Paintsil and Genk's phenomenal season.

The Black Stars forward was however grateful to the fans of the club for standing behind the team which he believes was a driving force that got them closer to the title.

“Thank you, genkies, for your support throughout the season. Your cheers and encouragement have been our driving force. We couldn't grab the big prize and it hurts a lot but we also couldn’t have gotten this close without you.

“We shall be back stronger next season” he tweeted

Joseph Painstil had a fantastic season with Genk, scoring 14 goals and assisting 14 times in 30 Belgian Jupiler Pro League games.

He had earlier missed out on the Ebony award for 2023 to teammate Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye.