Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil spotted in Los Angeles ahead of LA Galaxy move

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has arrived in Los Angeles ahead of his imminent move to Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

The Ghana international will undergo medical on Friday before signing a four-year deal worth around 8 million Euros.

The 26-year-old will be a Designated Player at the California-based club, which means he will be earning out of the MLS salary cap for players.

This ends his six-year stay in Belgium with giants KRC Genk, where he won the league title once. He became a key figure at the club, recording impressive numbers in the last two seasons.

His departure will be a big blow for Genk, who can only replace the winger in the summer transfer window.

LA Galaxy are strengthening their squad ahead of the start of the 2024 Major League Season, having last won the championship in 2015.

Despite being the most successful club in MLS history, LA Galaxy finished 13th in the Western Conference last season and were 26th in the overall campaign.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin