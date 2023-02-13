Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil suffers injury in Genk's defeat to Royal Antwerp

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil left the pitch in pain after suffering a shoulder injury in KRC Genk's defeat to Royal Antwerp.

The 25-year-old was replaced in the 81st minute by Angelo Preciado after he went down in pain due to the injury.

Gyrano Kerk's 57th minute strike earned victory for the visitors as they continue their recent run of form in the Belgium league.

"Painful defeat yesterday with an unfortunate shoulder injury. Thanks for the well-wishing messages. Hoping to be back stronger," wrote Paintsil on Twitter.

Paintsil will undergo a scan on Monday to determine the extent of his injury.

Meanwhile, the injury could be a big blow for the winger's return to the national team as the Black Stars face Angola next month.

Having already missed the World Cup, Paintsil's form has seen him make a case for a return to the national team.

He has scored ten goals and provided ten assists in the Belgium First Division A league this season.