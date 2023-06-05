Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil suffers league title heartbreak after Genk concede late against Royal Antwerp

Black Stars winger Joseph Painstil ended the season in disappointment after KRC Genk gave away the Belgium league title following a late goal from eventual champions Royal Antwerp.

Genk were seconds away from reclaiming the title when former Tottenham Hotspurs defender Toby Alderweireld scored in injury time to steal the championship under the noses of the host.

Having taking the lead right at the stroke of half time through Toluwalase Emmanuel, Genk returned top of the league momentarily as result from the game between Union Saint Gilloise and Club Brugge favoured them.

However, after the break Antwerp levelled through Gyrano Kerk.

Bryan Heynen gave Genk the lead again but Union Saint Gilloise were top of the table following an early second half goal from Simon Adingra.

Saint Gilloise collapsed in the final minutes, conceding three goals from the 89th minute, handing the title to Genk.

But Alderweireld's stunning final minute goal meant Royal Antwerp will win their first title since 1957.