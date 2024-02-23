Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil trains with LA Galaxy ahead of MLS opener against Messi's Inter Miami

Joseph Paintsil trained for the first time with his new team Los Angeles Galaxy ahead of their MLS opener against Inter Miami on Sunday.

The 26-year-old joined the Los Angeles-based club on Tuesday after ending his stay with Belgium giants KRC Genk.

The Ghana international signed a four-year deal to join the Major League Soccer side as a Designated Player for the new season.

Paintsil after putting pen to paper immediately joined the rest of his teammates, who are putting final touches to their pre-season preparations ahead of the big game against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Galaxy are the most successful club in the MLS with five titles but have not won the championship since 2014.

“Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium’s top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz.

“We are looking forward to adding such a dynamic attacker in the prime of his career to our group and for him to be a key figure in our pursuit of our next trophies.”

Painstil enjoyed a decent career in Europe, where he won the Belgium league title once with KRC Genk. He scored 61 goals across 228 matches.