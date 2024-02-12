Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil voices frustration over refereeing decisions in Belgian League

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has expressed strong frustration towards Belgian referees following his team's 1-1 draw against KV Mechelen on Sunday.

In a post-match reaction, Paintsil criticised the officiating, alleging bias against him and asserting its detrimental impact on the integrity of the league.

The frustration boiled over as Paintsil received his fifth yellow card of the season during the match, resulting in his suspension for the next league game.

In a heated statement after the game, Paintsil stated, "It's unbelievable. I think the referees are targeting me, but I accept that. I didn't even go aggressive towards him, I just tried to talk to him. I got a yellow card for that."

The winger continued, "I'm not going to take into account what they do; I will remain who I am, even if they whistle at me. It doesn't matter to me because I now know that they are after me."

"I'll just say it: the referees in Belgium don't like me. They are completely destroying the competition while they think they are doing it well. It is not good for the Belgian competition. I wish them the best every match. I know they will be behind me again next match, but I am going to show them that I am still the same Paintsil," he concluded.

Paintsil, who has been a key contributor for KRC Genk, has made 23 appearances, scoring six goals and providing four assists in the Belgian top flight this season.

The 26-year-old also featured for Ghana in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.