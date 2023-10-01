Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil's scoring streak continues as Genk and Westerlo share points in 3-3 showdown

Ghana international forward Joseph Paintsil was on the scoresheet for KRC Genk when they were held at home in the Belgian Pro League by KVC Westerlo on Sunday.

A ten-man Genk side played out a pulsating 3-3 draw with Westerlo at the Cegeka Arena as the Ghana winger scored his second goal of the season.

Genk were reduced to ten men in the first half when Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah received a straight red card.

Colombia defender Daniel Munoz got the opening goal of the match when he put Genk in front in the 10th minute.

Teenage forward Lucas Stassin levelled matters for Westerlo nine minutes later before Congolese midfielder Joris Kayembe restored the lead for the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

Five minutes into the second half, Paintsil connected a pass from Kayembe to increase the advantage for Genk.

Stassin scored again in the 60th minute to reduce the deficit before substitute Tuur Rommens got the equalising goal for Westerlo with one minute remaining to the end of the match.

Paintsil has two goals and three assists in 9 appearances for Genk in the Belgian top-flight this season.