Ghana winger Kamal Sowah joins Standard Liege on loan

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah has completed his loan move to Belgium outfit Standard Liege.

The 23-year-old joins the Reds from Club Brugge on a season-long loan with the option of signing a permanent deal at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sowah moved to Europe in 2018, where he joined Leicester City but spent most of his time on loan at OH Leuven. He later signed for Brugge after impressing at Leuven following a two-year spell.

“Kamal will strengthen our offensive sector and increase competition within the group. His experience in the Belgian championship, his technical and physical qualities, his speed and his percussion will be additional assets for our team," said Fergal Harkin, the Director of Football at Standard Liege.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has a one cap for the Ghana national team and was a member of the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

His move to Standard Liege is expected to hand him more play time following a tough start to the season with Club Brugge.