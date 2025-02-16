Ghana winger Kamal Sowah marks NAC Breda debut in Feyenoord draw

Ghana international Kamal Sowah has made his debut for NAC Breda after coming on in the Eredivisie clash against Feyenoord.

The 25-year-old former Leicester City player joined NAC Breda on transfer deadline day as a free agent, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

After settling in so well at Breda, the enterprising Ghanaian winger made his first appearance for his new outfit.

The match, held at the Rat Verlegh Stadion ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the net.

Sowah was introduced in the 71st-minute mark, replacing Dutch international Sydney van Hooijdonk for the remaining 19 minutes on Saturday.

The former Black Stars winger made his presence felt in the match, creating two descent chances and completing 4 out of six passes.

Having recently dropped in form, the Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to use NAC Breda as a springboard to rejuvenate his career.