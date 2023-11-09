GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Kamal Sowah reacts after Standard Liege's draw against KV Mechelen

Published on: 09 November 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah has expressed disappointment after Standard Liege dropped points against KV Mechelen in the Belgium Pro League. 

Sawah, who joined Standard Liege in the summer transfer window on loan from Club Brugge, is enjoying a fine start to life at the club.

However, the Reds were held at home over the weekend by strugglers Mechelen, making it two games without a win for Standard Liege.

"On the pitch, we didn't feel this equalizer coming," he said after the game. "But we have to deal with it. It's a new question mark for us. We're going to work on this in training to avoid making these mistakes in the future."

With Liege headed for a win on Sunday, William Balikwisha's error proved costly as the spoils were shared.

"For this kind of thing, we don't look at it individually. We win, and we lose as a team. We have to work together, forget the negative, continue to fight, and concentrate on the big matches in the future," added Sowah.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

