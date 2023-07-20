Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana begins pre-season with Southampton

Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has returned to England to begin pre-season with Southampton.

The 21-year-old, who enjoyed an extended break in Ghana due to his involvement in international football, arrived at Staplewood on Wednesday to start preparation ahead of the new season.

Sulemana is participating in his first pre-season with the club, having joined the Saints in the winter transfer window from Stade Rennais.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to feature in the friendly against Norwich on Saturday as preparations continue for the new season.

Despite failing to help Southampton avoid the drop, Sulemana gave an indication of what the St Mary's outfit will be seeing next season, after netting a brace on the final day against Liverpool.

There are reports that some clubs are monitoring his situation and could make a move for the winger this summer.