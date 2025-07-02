Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana completes move to Italian giants Atalanta

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has completed his move to 2024 Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo.

The 23-year-old joins the Italian giants from Southampton FC on a long-term deal after successfully passing his medical.

Atalanta signed the Ghanaian forward in a deal worth 17.5 million Euros, with an additional 4 million Euros in performance-related add-ons.

His move marks a debut entry into Italian football, a significant step for the talented attacker who previously played for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and Stade Rennais in France.

Since joining Southampton in January 2023 for a club-record fee, Sulemana made 34 appearances in the Premier League campaign, scoring five goals and adding two assists.

Despite the Saints’ relegation and finishing bottom of the league with just 12 points, Sulemana’s explosive speed, dribbling and creativity made a lasting impression, catching the attention of Atalanta’s scouts.

The move offers him a chance to reignite his career in one of Europe’s top leagues and compete for continental football under his former Southampton manager Ivan Juric.