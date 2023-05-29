Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana considers future at Southampton after relegation

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has opened up about his future at Southampton following the club's demotion to the Championship.

The 21-year-old joined the Saints during the January transfer window, signing a five-year deal that would have kept him at the club until 2027.

In the final game of the season against Liverpool, Sulemana showcased his talent by scoring two goals to secure a draw for Southampton at St Mary's.

However, after the match, he expressed his willingness to explore other opportunities following the team's relegation to the second tier of English football.

"I'm ready for whatever's next. If I stay, I'll stay and help the team bounce back. If there's an opportunity to explore, I will take it," Sulemana stated.

The first of Kamaldeen’s brace on Sunday saw him latch onto a Theo Walcott through ball before tucking his finish under Caoimhin Kelleher in the Liverpool net.