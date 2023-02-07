Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana credits FC Nordsjaelland for career progress

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has paid tribute to former club FC Nordsjaelland for the progress of his career.

The winger moved to Denmark as a teenager from the Right to Dream Academy and has since enjoyed a meteoric rise in his career.

After his first season in Denmark, he earned move to France to join Stade Rennais in 2021.

Sulemana earned a dream move to England after a season-and-a-half in Ligue 1, where he made 47 appearances and scored six goals for the Red and Blacks.

“They gave me the platform, they gave me the confidence and they helped me," he told Southampton's media.

“That’s what made me who I am right now, coming from there. How you start your professional career is very important. I think I started very well which is why I’ve come this far.”

Sulemana made his debut for Southampton against Brentford, a game the Saints lost 3-0 leaving them in a relegation dogfight.

But Sulemana is confident of survival with 18 matches remaining.

"I’m very excited to show each and everyone here what I’m capable of doing. Hopefully I can make an impact in the game. Create chances, score goals, but most importantly get the win," he continued.

“I’m looking forward to giving my all to the team. Do what I do best, help the team win. That’s the most important thing. Hopefully we’re able to win more games and stay in the league. That’s the main thing.”