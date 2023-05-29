Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana earns spot in Premier League team of the week

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has been recognized for his exceptional performance against Liverpool by being named in Sofascore's Premier League Team of the Week for the final day of the season.

Sulemana played a crucial role in Southampton's thrilling 4-4 draw against Liverpool at St. Mary's Stadium as he scored an impressive two goals.

The first of Kamaldeen’s brace on Sunday saw him latch onto a Theo Walcott through ball before tucking his finish under Caoimhin Kelleher in the Liverpool net.

And if questions could be asked about the goalkeeping for the first, there was nothing Kelleher could do about the second as Kamaldeen raced to the edge of the Liverpool box from inside his own half before curling brilliantly into the far corner.

However, after the match, he expressed his willingness to explore other opportunities following the team's relegation to the second tier of English football.

"I'm ready for whatever's next. If I stay, I'll stay and help the team bounce back. If there's an opportunity to explore, I will take it," Sulemana stated.