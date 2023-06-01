Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana emerges transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus

Ghana and Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Italian giants Juventus, GHANAsoccernet.com understand.

The 22-year-old cost the Saints a club-record £25 million fee to acquire from French side Stade Rennes when he joined during the January transfer window.

Sulemana attracted more attention after his spectacular goals for Southampton against Liverpool in the last round of the English Premier League on the weekend.

The highly-rated forward scored his first two goals for the Saints when they drew 4-4 with Liverpool at the St. Mary's Stadium

However, Italian publication La Gazetta reports that Kamaldeen is a possible target for Juventus, who missed out on the Champions League due to a points deduction.

They detail that Juventus would be looking for affordable options to replace their outgoing players amid a possible 120 million Euro revenue hit while adding youth and exuberance to fuel a fresh start.

Sulemana is listed alongside US Sassuolo's French forward Armand Lauriente. The Frenchman also played for Stade Rennes in his youth career.

As Southampton have been relegated from the English top-flight, a number of players are expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window and Sulemana is amongst those expected to make a move.