Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana explains reason behind Southampton's loss to Bournemouth

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has identified the key factor that contributed to Southampton's 3-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

According to Sulemana, Bournemouth's ability to win second balls proved to be a decisive factor in the match.

"The game is based on second balls and once [Bournemouth] pick up a couple of second balls it's quite dangerous with the attack they have and with the confidence they have in the team," he explained.

Sulemana, who scored Southampton's only goal in the match, acknowledged that his team's quality was not up to par. "I think the coach was quite happy with the effort we put in. We gave our all, we created a lot of chances but obviously our quality wasn't the best," he said.

The talented forward also reflected on his personal performance, expressing his desire to improve.

"Me too, specifically, I think I had three shots, none of them was on target until the goal. I think I should do better personally and we should take our chances better."