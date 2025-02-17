GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana explains reason behind Southampton's loss to Bournemouth

Published on: 17 February 2025
Southampton v Burnley FA Cup 08/02/2025. Kamaldeen Sulemana 20 of Southampton during the FA Cup match between Southampton and Burnley at the St Mary s Stadium, Southampton, England on 8 February 2025. Southampton St Mary s Stadium Hampshire England Editorial use only DataCo restrictions apply See www.football-dataco.com , Copyright: xGrahamxHuntx PSI-21419-0208

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has identified the key factor that contributed to Southampton's 3-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

According to Sulemana, Bournemouth's ability to win second balls proved to be a decisive factor in the match.

"The game is based on second balls and once [Bournemouth] pick up a couple of second balls it's quite dangerous with the attack they have and with the confidence they have in the team," he explained.

Sulemana, who scored Southampton's only goal in the match, acknowledged that his team's quality was not up to par. "I think the coach was quite happy with the effort we put in. We gave our all, we created a lot of chances but obviously our quality wasn't the best," he said.

The talented forward also reflected on his personal performance, expressing his desire to improve.

"Me too, specifically, I think I had three shots, none of them was on target until the goal. I think I should do better personally and we should take our chances better."

