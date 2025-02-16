GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana eyes more goals for Southampton after first goal in EPL in two years

Published on: 16 February 2025
Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana eyes more goals for Southampton after first goal in EPL in two years
Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed his delight after scoring for Southampton in the team’s 3-1 AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The consolation goal is the attacker’s first in the English Premier League in the last two years.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the forward noted that he is eager to score more goals for the Saints.

"This is my first Premier League goal in two years. I'm glad that the goal came and hopefully I can add more to the team. The coach has given me confidence, not just the coach but the players who trust in me and try to find me when they come on the pitch,” Kamaldeen Sulemana said as quoted on the Southampton website.

He continued, "I think I try to live up to their expectations and try to do my best for the team because when they rely on you in a certain moment, you've got to come up and show that you can handle whatever you're supposed to do for the team."

Since making a full recovery from his injury, Kamaldeen Sulemana is gradually getting back to his best.

He needs to work harder to ensure he continues his development to reach his full potential.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more