Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana eyes relegation escape with Southampton

Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed his ambition of helping Southampton survive the drop after joining the relegation threatened side in the January transfer window.

The Ghana international joined the Saints on a four-and-a-half year deal from Stade Rennais on transfer deadline day.

Sulemana made his debut for Southampton in the 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, leaving the Saints bottom of the Premier League midway through the season.

"I’m very excited to show each and everyone here what I’m capable of doing. Hopefully I can make an impact in the game. Create chances, score goals, but most importantly get the win," he told the club at his unveiling at Staplewood.

“I’m looking forward to giving my all to the team. Do what I do best, help the team win. That’s the most important thing. Hopefully we’re able to win more games and stay in the league. That’s the main thing," he added.