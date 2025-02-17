Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana keen on living up to expectations at Southampton

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana has indicated that he is determined to live up to expectations at Southampton.

The 23-year-old signed for the Saints in 2023 from French Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais FC.

Despite being recruited with high expectations, Sulemana has not lived up to expectations with injury also setting him back as far as his development is concerned.

Speaking in a post-match interview after netting a consolation goal for Southampton in the defeat to Bournemouth over the weekend, the Ghana forward shared his delight, adding that he wants to do his best for the team.

"This is my first Premier League goal in two years. I'm glad that the goal came and hopefully, I can add more to the team. The coach has given me confidence, not just the coach but the players who trust in me and try to find me when they come on the pitch.

"I think I try to live up to their expectations and try to do my best for the team because when they rely on you in a certain moment, you've got to come up and show that you can handle whatever you're supposed to do for the team,” Kamaldeen Sulemana said as quoted on the Southampton website.

The forward is gradually getting back to his best and will be key for Southampton in the team’s remaining games of the season.