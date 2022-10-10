Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana makes injury return for Rennes in 3-0 win against Nantes

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana made a return from injury to feature in Rennes 3-0 win against Nantes in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has been out of action after picking up the injury during the international break whilst playing for Ghana.

Kamaldeen played in Ghana’s game against Brazil in France and was substituted during the half-time break.

The former Nordsjaelland star was passed fit to play against Nantes after missing the Europa League clash against Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday.

Coach Bruno Geniso introduced the Ghana international in the 88th minute to replace Martin Terrier.

Sulemana has had a solid season thus far, contributing three goals across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Sulemana is the subject of transfer speculation in England, with reports claiming Liverpool are considering a £30.5 million bid for him in January.

The Reds are said to be considering the winger as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, who left Liverpool in the summer to join Bayern Munich.