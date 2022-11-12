Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Stade Rennes squad for Toulouse clash

Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will make a return from injury in Stade Rennes' Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse on Saturday.

The 21-year-old missed last week's game against Lille due to a knock but has recovered in time for the final game before the World Cup break.

He has been named in manager Bruno Genesio's squad for tonight's match and could start due to the absence of Martin Terrier.

"For Martin Terrier, we will see this Friday, we can say that it is 50/50. We have the return of Kamaldeen Sulemana. Birger Meling is suspended. Baptiste Santamaria and Warmed Omari are still in care. Joe Rodon is better, he will return to the group," said the manager during the pre-match interview.

Sulemana's return is huge boost for the national team of Ghana who are preparing ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is one of Ghana's key players for the upcoming tournament.

And although injuries have affected his slow start to the season, his talent has seen him attract interest across Europe.

Manchester United will be sending scouts to the World Cup to watch the winger who Erik Ten Hag fancies.

The squad for the Toulouse game:

Mandanda - H. Traoré (cap.), Rodon, Theate, Truffert - Xeka (or Ugochukwu) - Bourigeaud, Majer, Tait, Terrier (or Gouiri) - Gouiri (or Kamaldeen).