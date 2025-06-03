Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana named Southampton’s 2024/25 PFA Community Champion

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has been honoured as Southampton Football Club’s Professional Footballers Association (PFA) Community Champion for the 2024/25 season.

This is in recognition of his exemplary commitment to local outreach through the Saints Foundation.

The award, created by the PFA, celebrates players who go beyond the pitch to positively impact their communities.

Sulemana stood out among his peers for his hands-on engagement and consistent dedication to initiatives led by the club’s charitable arm.

Highlighting his efforts, Sulemana participated in a Community Champions session at Oasis Academy Mayfield, where he demonstrated thoughtful communication with a diverse group of students, adapting his approach to engage effectively with each pupil.

On another occasion, he extended his visit beyond schedule, staying to watch the end of a local tournament, personally congratulating winners, encouraging the runners-up, and ensuring no attendee left without a photograph or a word of encouragement.

Saints Foundation Managing Director Sam Fulling praised Sulemana’s approach: “Kamaldeen impressed our project staff with his commitment to the sessions and how well he adapted to engage meaningfully with participants.”

PFA CEO Maheta Molango commended all recipients: “This award highlights the importance our members place on their role off the pitch and their ongoing efforts to support those most in need.”

Meg Collett received the women’s team honour for her own contributions, rounding out a season of commendable community service from Southampton’s squads.