Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana passes Atalanta medical ahead of 21.5M Euros move

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is on the verge of a fresh chapter in his career as he completes his medical examination at Serie A side Atalanta ahead of a permanent transfer from English club Southampton.

Atalanta have reached an agreement with Southampton to secure the services of the Black Stars forward in a deal worth 17.5 million Euros, with an additional 4 million Euros in performance-related add-ons. As part of the agreement, Southampton will retain a 15% sell-on clause should the Ghanaian be transferred again in the future.

Sulemana is set to pen a four-year deal with the Bergamo-based club, which includes an option to extend for an additional season.

His imminent move marks his debut entry into Italian football, a significant step for the talented attacker who has previously played for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and Stade Rennais in France.

Since joining Southampton in January 2023 for a club-record fee, Sulemana made 26 appearances in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, scoring one goal.

Despite the Saints’ relegation and finishing bottom of the league with just 12 points, Sulemana’s explosive speed, dribbling and creativity made a lasting impression, catching the attention of Atalanta’s scouts.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Sulemana has successfully passed his medicals and will be officially unveiled in the coming days.

His move offers him a chance to reignite his career in one of Europe’s top leagues and compete for continental football under Gian Piero Gasperini’s ambitious setup.