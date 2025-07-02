GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana pledges to give his best to Atalanta BC

Published on: 02 July 2025
Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has promised to give his best for his new club Atalanta BC.

The pacey winger with outstanding dribbling abilities joined the Italian Serie A side on Wednesday, July 2.

Speaking to the media team of Atalanta after a short tour of the facilities at the club, Kamaldeen Sulemana noted that he is excited to begin a new chapter of his career at the club.

The former Right to Dream Academy player further assured fans of his readiness to give everything to the club.

“I just had a tour at the training centre and I can say it’s a big facility, a lot of stuff to do here, and I can’t wait to get started. I’m very happy to start my new adventure here. So far, I like everything I see. I will give all my best to the club,” Kamaldeen Sulemana shared in a video posted by Atalanta.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, 23, has been recruited from English club Southampton to strengthen the Atalanta BC team ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

Although talented, Sulemana must work hard in training to fight for a place in the starting eleven.

