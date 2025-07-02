Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana pledges to give his best to Atalanta BC

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has promised to give his best for his new club Atalanta BC.

The pacey winger with outstanding dribbling abilities joined the Italian Serie A side on Wednesday, July 2.

Speaking to the media team of Atalanta after a short tour of the facilities at the club, Kamaldeen Sulemana noted that he is excited to begin a new chapter of his career at the club.

The former Right to Dream Academy player further assured fans of his readiness to give everything to the club.

“I just had a tour at the training centre and I can say it’s a big facility, a lot of stuff to do here, and I can’t wait to get started. I’m very happy to start my new adventure here. So far, I like everything I see. I will give all my best to the club,” Kamaldeen Sulemana shared in a video posted by Atalanta.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, 23, has been recruited from English club Southampton to strengthen the Atalanta BC team ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

Although talented, Sulemana must work hard in training to fight for a place in the starting eleven.