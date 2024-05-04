Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana post cryptic message after tough campaign with Southampton

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana remains resolute despite a challenging campaign in England with Southampton FC.

The Right to Dream Academy has battled niggling injuries, limiting his impact at the club in the English Championship this season.

Sulemana has received massive criticism with some Ghanaians blaming him for forcing his move to a struggling Southampton in January 2023.

Despite the challenges, a confident Sulemana believes he will be back to his best as he works hard on rediscovering his form.

"Chasing dreams in this world of “isms”, my confidence is misunderstood and my aura is feared yet pure like a lotus. Put me in a box and I’ll pick them locks a 100 times. From the dark but still shine keeping up the pace overtime and needing to be twice as tall to level up," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Sulemana has made 25 appearances 25 appearances across all competitions this season, mostly from the bench, and provided three assists.

Southampton are currently fourth on the Championship table and could fight for promotion via the playoffs.