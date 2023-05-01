Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana provides assist in Southampton defeat

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana set up the only goal for Southampton on Sunday afternoon as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

The 21-year-old was making his ninth start for the Saints since joining in January from the French Ligue 1 at St. James' Park and did well to spark his team into the lead with an assist.

He made his pace and swiftness count as he launched a great cross to meet Stuart Armstrong who buried it after a nice control to give Southampton the lead.

However, the Magpies turned things around after the break with a series of dangerous attacks which got Southampton surrendering to three goals.

Callum Wilson came through with a strike in the 54th minute bringing the home team back into the game before an own goal by Theo Walcott turned things around for the hosts.

Wilson scored his second goal of the afternoon in the 81st minute to complete a thrilling 3-1 comeback victory for Newcastle United.

Southampton remain bottom of the league with 24 points after 34 matches. Having last won at the St. Mary's Stadium 1-0 over Leicester City, the Saints are now winless in their last nine games and are likely to be confirmed relegated in the coming weeks.