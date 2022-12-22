Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana reacts to being the fastest player at the World Cup

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has finally broken his silence after emerging the fastest player at the just ended World Cup in Qatar.

The Stade Rennais forward became the player with the top speed after clocking 22.18mph during the game against Uruguay in Ghana's final group match.

Despite Ghana's early exit, the 21-year-old ended the competition as the fastest player ahead of Nico Williams (22.12), David Raum (22.00mph), Antonee Robinson (21.99), and Daniel James (21.99mph).

"I don't think it was the counter attack because running with the ball in different," he clarified to 3 Sports. "It was when I was running back, you know we were down 2-0 and then it was like five minutes to go and there was a counter against us so I had recover back. I saw a player who was free so I had to sprint. I was not even running fast," he added.

Sulemana is back in France to resume training ahead of the return of Ligue 1, having struggled in the first round due to injuries.

"I've been getting a lot of injuries and it frustrating. My priority is to stay fit and be on the pitch more," he continued.