Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana reacts to reports of leaving Black Stars WhatsApp group

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has issued a cryptic response to reports that he has left the WhatsApp page of the team following their exit from the 2022 World Cup.

The Rennes winger tweeted “Eish” in reply to a tweet suggesting he left the platform because he was unhappy with the limited minutes he enjoyed at the World Cup.

The Black Stars were knocked out by Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, in a game that ended 2-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Kamaldeen was introduced in the second half of the game and gave a good account of himself with many wondering why coach Otto Addo did not trust the 22-year-old in previous matches.

The former Nordsjaelland winger in a post on his social media handle debunked reports of him exiting the Black Stars whatsapp platform because he was unhappy.