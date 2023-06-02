Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana ready to help Southampton bounce back to Premier League

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has declared his eagerness to assist the team reclaim their top-flight position if he continues at Southampton for the upcoming season,

The Black Stars forward arrived from Stade Rennes on the final day of the January transfer window for a club-record sum of £22 million, but manager Nathan Jones was fired just 12 days later.

Despite being unable to save the club from getting relegated, he showed glimpses of his true personality on the last day, scoring two magnificent goals to propel the Saints to a thrilling 4-4 draw against Liverpool.

The 21-year-old who is still uncertain about his future has promised to give his all if he stays and plays in the championship next season.

“My future is not in my hands, we don’t know what the future holds. If I am here for the pre-season I will be here and will be ready to put all the hard work needed to bring Southampton back where it belongs,” he told Daily Echo.

“I would say that football can be very hard sometimes, especially with the situation we’ve been in – it’s been the hardest.

“I want to play every game and that is the conversation we had and one of the main reasons I tried to move from France – to get game time," he added.