Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana set for medical on Monday ahead of Atalanta move

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana will undergo Atalanta medical on Monday, June 30, 2025 ahead of his imminent move to the Italian outfit.

Atalanta, who are keen on bolstering their squad for the new football campaign are close to securing the services of pacey Ghanaian winger this summer after agreeing a 17.5 million euros transfer fee with Southampton plus 4 million euros in add-ons.

Meanwhile, the former Premier League club will keep a 15% of the proceeds for the future transfer of the Ghana international.

Sulemana, who is expected to sign a four-year contract with the option for a fifth season is set to undergo medical today before putting pen to paper.

The former FC Nordsjaelland and Stade Rennais winger joined Southampton in January 2023 for a club-record fee and made 26 appearances in the just ended Premier League season, scoring once.

While his time in England saw limited goal output, his blistering pace, agility and flair on the ball caught the eye of Atalanta’s scouting team.

Sulemana’s potential move to Atalanta offers the winger the opportunity to feature in the Serie A for the first time in his career.

Southampton struggled in the recently concluded Premier League season, finishing bottom with just 12 points from 38 matches.