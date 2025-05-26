Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana to work under new Southampton manager Will Still

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to work under newly appointed manager Will Still at Southampton next season.

The Anglo-Belgian tactician has joined the Saints on three-year deal after ending his spell with French outfit RC Lens. The 32-year-old guided Lens to eighth place finish in the recently concluded French Ligue 1 campaign.

Having joined Southampton, he is expected to lead the club in the upcoming English Championship campaign.

The Saints returns to the Championship after just a season in the Premier League, finishing bottom at the end of the campaign.

Sulemana made 30 appearances in the Premier League campaign, scoring two goals and delivering three assists across competitions.

The Black Stars winger had an inconsistent campaign due to persistent injury setbacks. However, he will be hoping to excel under the new manager at the club as the team gear up for the Championship.

Sulemana joined Southampton in January 2023 and is contract to the club until summer 2027.