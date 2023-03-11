Ghana winger Nana Ampomah attracts interest from several clubs ahead of summer transfer window

Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah has become the subject of transfer interest for several clubs following news that he could be a free agent soon.

Reports emerged that the former Waasland Beveren attacking midfielder could soon become a free agent with less than 6 months left on his contract.

Many clubs look to taking advantage of his contract expiration to make him their client.

Nana Ampomah joined the Bundesliga 2 side in in July 2019 when they were in the Bundesliga at a fee of $2.5m in a 3-year deal.

Injuries limited the Ghanaian who could not play a lot of games for the then Bundesliga side before they were relegated to the Bundesliga 2.

Following their relegation, Ampomah stayed with the side throughout the season and was hampered again with an injury.

He was later loaned to Royal Antwerp in the Jupiler League in the 2021 season.

Ampomah returned to Fortuna Dusseldorf and picked up an injury again but has seen a swift recovery.

His swift recovery has seen his score twice in 4 West Regionaliga games for the reserve side of Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Ampomah whose quality has never been in doubt has emerged a subject of interest for two unnamed sides in the Turkish Super Lig while a top club in the Saudi Pro League is also keen on securing his signature.

With less than 6 months left on his contract, Fortuna Dusseldorf risk losing the player as a free agent as suitors keep showing interest in him.