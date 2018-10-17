Ghana winger Nana Ampomah reveals career dream to play for English giants Arsenal

Waasland-Beveren star Nana Ampomah has revealed his career dream is to play for English giants Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has been red-hot this season in the Belgium Jupiler League.

He has scored five goals in nine appearances for Beveren this season.

If he continues like, he could land in any of the major leagues in Europe but Ampomah would prefer Arseneal.

''You can dream to play for Chelsea, Manchester United or Arsenal but then if they don’t come for you your dreams never comes true but we will see, I just have to wok hard, focus on the game and we will see where I can get to,'' Ampomah told sportsworldghana.com

''But I think I like Arsenal more because I like their style of playing. It’s one of the teams I really liked growing up as a child so really like Arsenal. It will be a dream come true to play for Arsenal.''