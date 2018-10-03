Ghana winger Nana Ampomah wants position secured in the Black Stars

Black Stars winger Nana Opoku Ampomah says he is ready to fight and keep his position in the team after earning a call up for the Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone this moth.

Ampomah, who is enjoying a stellar campaign with Waaslanbd Beveren in Belgium was named in coach Kwesi Appiah's team for the double header despite dropping several of the players from the Kenya game.

The 22 year old earned his first call to the senior team in the World Cup qualifier against Egypt last year and has since earned the admiration of several Ghanaian football fans.

After earning another call up for international duty, he said he was honoured to make a return to the team and will work hard to keep his place in the team.

“I am very happy to be earn an invitation again for the game against Sierra Leone, “ he told Atinka FM.“It is always a privilege playing for your national team," he added.

“I will do everything possible to maintain my place in the team.There are lots of players and everyone is fighting to be in the national team so is up to me to work very hard and keep my position in the team.”

Ghana will play Sierra Leone at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on October 11th before travelling to Freetown for the second leg four days later.