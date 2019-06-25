Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah absents himself from pre-season training with Belgian club Beveren

Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah has left Belgian side Waasland Beveren furious after absenting himself from pre-season training.

Beveren have began their preseason camping and expected the on-demand winger at training last week but the Ghanaian never showed up.

According to reports the player is forcing a move to Club Brugge, who are interested in signing him in the transfer window.

However, Brugge have released a statement dissociating themselves from his no-show at Waasland Beveren's training camp.

"Clubbe Brugge is in for nothing. Not the style of Club, nor that of Philippe Clement. Both the coach and CEO Vincent Mannaert immediately informed Waasland Beveren that they knew nothing about Ampomah's absence and his lack of professionalism regret ", the club told Het Laatste Nieuws .

The 23-year old was a big hit in Beligium last season for his club, scoring 8 goals in 30 appearances.

He is reported to be on the radar of top clubs in Belgium as well Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.